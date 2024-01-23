Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Receives $82.83 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.83.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ NARI opened at $57.55 on Tuesday. Inari Medical has a 52-week low of $47.81 and a 52-week high of $71.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.64 and a 200-day moving average of $61.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -959.17 and a beta of 0.93.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $126.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Inari Medical will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Donald B. Milder bought 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.44 per share, for a total transaction of $2,885,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,029,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,902,572.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director William Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.24, for a total transaction of $1,531,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 967,001 shares in the company, valued at $59,219,141.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald B. Milder acquired 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.44 per share, for a total transaction of $2,885,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,029,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,902,572.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,899 shares of company stock worth $7,692,883. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Inari Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 54.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Inari Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy systems for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases.

