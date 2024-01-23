Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on NARI. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.29.

Inari Medical Price Performance

NARI opened at $57.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.64. Inari Medical has a 1 year low of $47.81 and a 1 year high of $71.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -959.17 and a beta of 0.93.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%. The firm had revenue of $126.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Inari Medical will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Inari Medical

In other news, Director William Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total transaction of $1,627,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,045,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,040,684.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Thomas Tu sold 25,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.82, for a total value of $1,522,478.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 320,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,198,152.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total transaction of $1,627,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,045,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,040,684.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,899 shares of company stock valued at $7,692,883 over the last 90 days. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NARI. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Inari Medical in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Inari Medical in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Inari Medical in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Inari Medical by 54.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Inari Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy systems for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases.

Further Reading

