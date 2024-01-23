Ingalls & Snyder LLC Decreases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 195,308 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,244 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.2% of Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $25,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Milestone Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. 27.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.2 %

Alphabet stock opened at $147.71 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.86 and a 52 week high of $150.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $139.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.35.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total value of $31,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,145.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total value of $31,090.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,145.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total transaction of $54,859.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,390.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,719 shares of company stock worth $25,983,525 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.43.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

