Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Equities researchers at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.91% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, UBS Group started coverage on Intapp in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Intapp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

Intapp Stock Performance

Shares of INTA stock opened at $43.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.43 and a beta of 0.62. Intapp has a 52 week low of $27.52 and a 52 week high of $50.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.97.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Intapp had a negative return on equity of 17.81% and a negative net margin of 17.35%. The firm had revenue of $101.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.82 million. Analysts forecast that Intapp will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 10,000 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $334,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 574,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,181,219.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Thad Jampol sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $195,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 707,650 shares in the company, valued at $27,612,503. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $334,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 574,288 shares in the company, valued at $19,181,219.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,710,259 shares of company stock worth $105,539,786 over the last three months. 36.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intapp

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INTA. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intapp by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,166,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,652,000 after purchasing an additional 221,256 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intapp by 10.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,809,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,167,000 after buying an additional 260,610 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Intapp by 23.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,469,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,581,000 after purchasing an additional 276,813 shares during the period. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 824.1% during the 2nd quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,421,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,106 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,363,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,690,000 after purchasing an additional 422,016 shares during the last quarter.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

