Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC raised its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,856 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 173.6% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $26,761,000 after acquiring an additional 342,649 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 21.6% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its position in Intel by 5.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Intel by 26.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $290,593,000 after buying an additional 1,244,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INTC. HSBC upgraded Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Northland Securities increased their target price on Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Intel from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Intel from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $48.22 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.73 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is -125.00%.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

