Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Rosenblatt Securities

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $17.00 price target on the chip maker’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 64.74% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Intel from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Northland Securities increased their price target on Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Intel from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.69.

Get Intel alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Intel

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $48.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Intel has a one year low of $24.73 and a one year high of $51.28. The company has a market capitalization of $203.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.99.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Intel will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intel

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its position in shares of Intel by 396.4% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

(Get Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.