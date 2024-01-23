International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management reduced its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,148 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,539 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Advisor OS LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 11.7% in the third quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 8,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth $1,418,000. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in International Business Machines by 17.4% in the third quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 193,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,113,000 after buying an additional 28,592 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 30.5% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Evercore upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.29.

IBM stock opened at $172.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $160.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $120.55 and a 12-month high of $174.45. The company has a market cap of $157.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.76.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 88.06%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

