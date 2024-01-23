Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO) Shares Acquired by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned about 0.09% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSJO. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 178.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $72,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSJO opened at $22.65 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.56. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.98 and a fifty-two week high of $22.93.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1128 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 22nd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

