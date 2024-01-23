Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 14.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share.

Invesco Stock Performance

NYSE:IVZ opened at $17.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.17 and its 200-day moving average is $15.48. Invesco has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $20.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.10. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.45.

Invesco Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is 83.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IVZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $15.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IVZ. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 150.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in Invesco in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Invesco in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Invesco by 22.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Invesco by 31.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

