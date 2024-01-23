iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $526,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 34,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Sonata Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 25,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Services Advisory Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc now owns 7,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $38.05 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $36.38 and a 1-year high of $42.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.09.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

