iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 143.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 6,389 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $397,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 49,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 465,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,686,000 after buying an additional 18,557 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

BATS:QUAL opened at $151.34 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.78.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

