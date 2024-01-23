iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 33.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,298 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWF. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $313.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $297.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.57. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $221.56 and a fifty-two week high of $314.70. The stock has a market cap of $79.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

