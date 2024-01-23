James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Cut to Underperform at Bank of America

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $35.50 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 6.97% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Get James Hardie Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on JHX

James Hardie Industries Stock Performance

James Hardie Industries stock opened at $38.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.64. James Hardie Industries has a 1-year low of $19.72 and a 1-year high of $39.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. The firm had revenue of $998.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.33 million. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that James Hardie Industries will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On James Hardie Industries

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 5.0% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 7.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,034 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries in the second quarter worth about $214,000. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 24.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 21,991 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 9.1% in the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

James Hardie Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for James Hardie Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Hardie Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.