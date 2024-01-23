James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the three brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JHX shares. StockNews.com upgraded James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America cut James Hardie Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday.

James Hardie Industries Stock Performance

Shares of James Hardie Industries stock opened at $38.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.64. James Hardie Industries has a 52 week low of $19.72 and a 52 week high of $39.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.70.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The business had revenue of $998.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that James Hardie Industries will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On James Hardie Industries

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in James Hardie Industries by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 880.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,960 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 327.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 150.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,926 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About James Hardie Industries

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

