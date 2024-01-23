James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the three analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of analysts recently commented on JHX shares. Bank of America cut shares of James Hardie Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

Get James Hardie Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on JHX

Hedge Funds Weigh In On James Hardie Industries

James Hardie Industries Stock Performance

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in James Hardie Industries by 880.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,960 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in James Hardie Industries by 327.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in James Hardie Industries by 150.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in James Hardie Industries by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,926 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of James Hardie Industries stock opened at $38.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.64. James Hardie Industries has a 52 week low of $19.72 and a 52 week high of $39.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.70.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. The company had revenue of $998.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.33 million. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that James Hardie Industries will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

James Hardie Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for James Hardie Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Hardie Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.