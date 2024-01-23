JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 229 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 241.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 324 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.7% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.0% during the third quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 87,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,495,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 33.2% during the third quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 29.0% in the third quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1.1% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 10,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CNI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. CIBC cut Canadian National Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stephens raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.85.

Shares of CNI opened at $124.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.74 and its 200 day moving average is $115.22. The company has a market capitalization of $80.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.90. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $103.96 and a 12-month high of $127.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 23.53%. Research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

