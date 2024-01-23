JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEF. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 158,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,546,000 after acquiring an additional 13,115 shares during the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 7,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 3,327 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $95.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.63. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $88.86 and a 1-year high of $100.80.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2816 per share. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

