JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 569.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 11,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 3.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in Ecolab by 3.6% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. GS Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 16,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 10,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $191.53 per share, with a total value of $153,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,077,887.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $191.53 per share, with a total value of $153,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,077,887.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total value of $1,137,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,634.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ecolab Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $200.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $57.27 billion, a PE ratio of 46.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.91 and a 52-week high of $202.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $193.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.87.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 8.18%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 52.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ecolab from $211.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ecolab from $213.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Ecolab from $207.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.38.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

