JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 509.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 1,823.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 15.4% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 241.9% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 128,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,975,000 after purchasing an additional 90,676 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 203.1% during the second quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 42,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,012,000 after purchasing an additional 28,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 31.5% during the second quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 362,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,199,000 after purchasing an additional 86,894 shares in the last quarter.

Lithia Motors Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE:LAD opened at $303.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $291.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $290.68. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $203.65 and a 52 week high of $331.96. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.61.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $9.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.99 by ($0.74). Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $8.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $11.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 36.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 5.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on LAD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Lithia Motors from $348.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Lithia Motors in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Lithia Motors in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Lithia Motors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $295.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Lithia Motors from $275.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $332.40.

Lithia Motors Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

