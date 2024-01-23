JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 117.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,119 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Visa by 107,990.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,998,628,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $474,634,314,000 after buying an additional 1,996,779,546 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,912,205 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $30,139,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070,682 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Visa by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,133,003 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,605,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,891 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Visa by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,621,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864,340 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,239,315 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,874,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,960 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Visa Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE V opened at $271.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $498.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $258.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.04. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.76 and a 1 year high of $272.35.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total value of $9,874,729.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,716,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,716,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $2,084,688.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,456,790.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 126,707 shares of company stock valued at $32,183,621. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on Visa from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on Visa from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Visa from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.70.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
