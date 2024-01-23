JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 117.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,119 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Visa by 107,990.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,998,628,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $474,634,314,000 after buying an additional 1,996,779,546 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,912,205 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $30,139,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070,682 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Visa by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,133,003 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,605,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,891 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Visa by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,621,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864,340 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,239,315 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,874,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,960 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $271.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $498.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $258.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.04. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.76 and a 1 year high of $272.35.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total value of $9,874,729.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,716,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,716,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $2,084,688.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,456,790.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 126,707 shares of company stock valued at $32,183,621. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on Visa from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on Visa from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Visa from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.70.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

