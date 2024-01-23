JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mplx by 104,751.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,772,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,291,317,000 after acquiring an additional 69,705,594 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Mplx by 519.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,298,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $148,083,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604,755 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mplx in the second quarter valued at $52,988,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Mplx by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,309,208 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $224,419,000 after buying an additional 976,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its stake in shares of Mplx by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,661,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $121,489,000 after buying an additional 929,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

MPLX stock opened at $37.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Mplx Lp has a 12 month low of $33.03 and a 12 month high of $37.57. The firm has a market cap of $37.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.64.

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 32.89% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MPLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mplx in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mplx in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mplx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.29.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

