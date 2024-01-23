JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 54,355 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,089,000 after purchasing an additional 10,941 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,109,000. William Allan Corp raised its stake in 3M by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. William Allan Corp now owns 5,350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 116,017 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,861,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of 3M by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,760,058 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $164,777,000 after buying an additional 23,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MMM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on 3M from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays upgraded 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.10.

NYSE MMM opened at $108.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. 3M has a 1-year low of $85.35 and a 1-year high of $123.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.82 and a 200-day moving average of $100.42. The company has a market cap of $59.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.09, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.02.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.34. 3M had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a positive return on equity of 47.18%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -44.94%.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

