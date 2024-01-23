JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 62.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPGI. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 162.5% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.22.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total value of $2,431,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,613 shares in the company, valued at $66,309,076.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:SPGI opened at $444.53 on Tuesday. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $321.14 and a one year high of $446.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $427.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $398.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.51, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.19.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.16. S&P Global had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Stories

