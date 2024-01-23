JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $69,000 Stock Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 40.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,897 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of GSK during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in GSK by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in GSK by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of GSK during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GSK during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

GSK has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,565.00.

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $39.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $81.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.63. GSK plc has a fifty-two week low of $33.20 and a fifty-two week high of $40.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. GSK had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 52.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GSK plc will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.3398 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.63%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

