JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 249.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,971,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,230,000 after acquiring an additional 134,271 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 186.1% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 114,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after acquiring an additional 74,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Management LLC bought a new position in Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $253,000. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TECK. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $78.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.30.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TECK opened at $38.15 on Tuesday. Teck Resources Limited has a one year low of $32.48 and a one year high of $49.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.82. The stock has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 15.78%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.78%.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

