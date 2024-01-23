JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $26,000 in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPGP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 188.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,559,000 after acquiring an additional 89,885 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $693,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,529,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 161.4% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 30,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 18,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Price Performance

SPGP stock opened at $96.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.31. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 1 year low of $80.32 and a 1 year high of $99.38.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

