JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,145 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 117.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,119 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV increased its holdings in Visa by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 3,930 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,249 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 783,402 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $186,042,000 after purchasing an additional 14,022 shares in the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,398 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 124,045 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,458,000 after purchasing an additional 8,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,716,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,716,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $2,084,688.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,456,790.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,707 shares of company stock valued at $32,183,621. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of Visa stock opened at $271.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $498.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $258.29 and its 200-day moving average is $246.04. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $208.76 and a one year high of $272.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on Visa from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.70.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

