JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 13,500 Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,327,573 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756,627 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,464,144 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $22,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225,910 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,525,850 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214,790 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,993,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,363,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,684,000 after purchasing an additional 952,534 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordic American Tankers alerts:

Nordic American Tankers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NAT opened at $4.32 on Tuesday. Nordic American Tankers Limited has a twelve month low of $2.84 and a twelve month high of $4.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $900.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of -0.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.17.

Nordic American Tankers Cuts Dividend

Nordic American Tankers ( NYSE:NAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The shipping company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). Nordic American Tankers had a net margin of 42.78% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The firm had revenue of $48.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.04 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Nordic American Tankers in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NAT

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 19 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.