JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 88.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,945 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Infosys by 14.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,099,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,335,409,000 after purchasing an additional 10,480,541 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Infosys by 9.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,400,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,731 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Infosys by 11.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,115,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810,239 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in Infosys by 93.7% during the second quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 16,525,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,561,000 after purchasing an additional 7,995,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 0.4% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,802,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,923,000 after acquiring an additional 69,822 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INFY. BNP Paribas began coverage on Infosys in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Infosys in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Infosys from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Infosys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.95.

Infosys stock opened at $19.86 on Tuesday. Infosys Limited has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $20.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.98.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Infosys had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Equities analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

