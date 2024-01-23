JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,545 Shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 9.6% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 2.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 18.2% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 3.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 97,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DMB stock opened at $10.16 on Tuesday. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.94 and a twelve month high of $11.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.12 and a 200 day moving average of $10.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.

