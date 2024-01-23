JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BIV. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $430,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $499,000. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 25.3% during the second quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,489,000 after acquiring an additional 9,364 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 326,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,578,000 after acquiring an additional 15,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First County Bank CT increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 15,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $75.65 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.86. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $70.43 and a 12 month high of $77.71.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2249 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

