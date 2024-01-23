JNBA Financial Advisors Has $681,000 Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,036 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Chevron were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CVX. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 247.8% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on CVX. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.53.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE CVX opened at $142.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.23. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $139.62 and a 12-month high of $187.81. The firm has a market cap of $268.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 12.99 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.84%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

