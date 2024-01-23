Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Issues Earnings Results

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01, RTT News reports. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 36.32% and a return on equity of 37.14%. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Johnson & Johnson updated its FY24 guidance to $10.55-10.75 EPS.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $162.50 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $144.95 and a 12-month high of $175.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $156.30 and a 200-day moving average of $159.24.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JNJ. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $178.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Johnson & Johnson

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

