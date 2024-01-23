Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Issues Earnings Results

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01, RTT News reports. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 36.32% and a return on equity of 37.14%. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Johnson & Johnson updated its FY24 guidance to $10.55-10.75 EPS.
Johnson & Johnson Price Performance
Shares of JNJ stock opened at $162.50 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $144.95 and a 12-month high of $175.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $156.30 and a 200-day moving average of $159.24.
Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.34%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Report on JNJ
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Johnson & Johnson
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.
About Johnson & Johnson
Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Johnson & Johnson
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- 2 gene editing stocks to keep on your 2024 watchlist
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Johnson & Johnson’s stock price is at a critical turning point
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- 2 IoT stocks staging a 2024 tipping-point year
Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.