Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.55-10.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.68. The company issued revenue guidance of +5-6% yr/yr to $89.42-90.27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $87.88 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group raised Johnson & Johnson from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $167.80.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

JNJ opened at $162.50 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $144.95 and a 1-year high of $175.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $391.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $156.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.24.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.02 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 36.32% and a return on equity of 37.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 35.34%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson & Johnson

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 90,144.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,386,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,607,414,000 after acquiring an additional 54,326,454 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $4,609,399,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,224,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,458,962,000 after buying an additional 4,521,062 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,287,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 17,087.7% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,913,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896,529 shares during the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.