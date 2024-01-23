KeyCorp Raises Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Price Target to $140.00

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by KeyCorp from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.88% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Materion in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Materion alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Materion

Materion Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE MTRN opened at $118.76 on Tuesday. Materion has a fifty-two week low of $84.23 and a fifty-two week high of $132.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 3.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 1.13.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.02). Materion had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $403.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.58 million. On average, analysts forecast that Materion will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Materion

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Materion by 6.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Materion by 0.3% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,153,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Materion by 5.0% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Materion by 0.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Materion by 1.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Materion

(Get Free Report)

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.