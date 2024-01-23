Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Stake Lifted by Lmcg Investments LLC

Lmcg Investments LLC raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LSCC. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 100.7% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 404.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on LSCC. Benchmark upped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.33.

Insider Transactions at Lattice Semiconductor

In related news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 9,324 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $615,011.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,087.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 9,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $615,011.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,087.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 2,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $123,278.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,133 shares in the company, valued at $240,788.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,090 shares of company stock valued at $5,397,401. 1.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $69.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 45.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.40. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $51.96 and a 12-month high of $98.30.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 28.59%. The business had revenue of $192.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.03 million. On average, research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

(Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.