Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Sold by Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd decreased its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,010 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Lennar were worth $2,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 551.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,824,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,432 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Lennar by 75,322.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 935,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,288,000 after acquiring an additional 934,746 shares during the period. Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Lennar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,991,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 236.0% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 229,341 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,106,000 after buying an additional 397,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 667,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,401,000 after buying an additional 323,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

LEN stock opened at $155.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $44.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.56. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $94.11 and a twelve month high of $156.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $141.46 and a 200-day moving average of $126.04.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.23. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. This is a boost from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 10.90%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Lennar from $132.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Lennar in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Lennar from $114.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Lennar from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Lennar from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.53.

In other Lennar news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total value of $1,477,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,491,937.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total transaction of $1,477,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,491,937.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total value of $5,460,559.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,736,427.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,304 shares of company stock valued at $8,237,860. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

