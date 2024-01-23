Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Sold by Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd reduced its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,010 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Lennar were worth $2,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LEN. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Lennar by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,144 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in Lennar by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Lennar by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lennar by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 36,438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group raised its stake in Lennar by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 8,682 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 79.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LEN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Lennar in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Lennar from $132.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Lennar from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lennar from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.53.

In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total transaction of $1,477,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 260,556 shares in the company, valued at $38,491,937.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lennar news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total value of $1,477,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 260,556 shares in the company, valued at $38,491,937.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total value of $5,460,559.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,736,427.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,304 shares of company stock worth $8,237,860. Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LEN opened at $155.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $44.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $141.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.04. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $94.11 and a 1 year high of $156.01.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 11.51%. Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. This is a positive change from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.90%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

