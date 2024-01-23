Lmcg Investments LLC Acquires 203 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Lmcg Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Dover during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Dover during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Dover by 193.7% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dover

In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $94,048.96. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,366.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,988,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,103,196. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $94,048.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,366.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dover Stock Up 0.2 %

Dover stock opened at $148.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.32. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $127.25 and a 52 week high of $160.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.23% and a net margin of 12.09%. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 28.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DOV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Dover from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Dover from $149.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Dover from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.92.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

