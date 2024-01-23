Lmcg Investments LLC Acquires 320 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Lmcg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo in the second quarter valued at about $377,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 1.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 1.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 106.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Qorvo Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $106.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.03. The company has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of -106.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.54. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.62 and a 52-week high of $114.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Insider Activity at Qorvo

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a positive return on equity of 6.92%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Walden C. Rhines acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $93.19 per share, for a total transaction of $465,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,145 shares in the company, valued at $6,257,242.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Qorvo news, SVP Philip Chesley sold 10,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $1,033,877.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,539 shares in the company, valued at $2,886,551.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walden C. Rhines purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $93.19 per share, for a total transaction of $465,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,257,242.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QRVO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Qorvo from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup cut shares of Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $116.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Qorvo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.94.

Get Our Latest Research Report on QRVO

Qorvo Profile

(Free Report)

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.