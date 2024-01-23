Lmcg Investments LLC Acquires 8,722 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Lmcg Investments LLC increased its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,722 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 246,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 105.7% during the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 58,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 30,192 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Hasbro in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Hasbro from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. DA Davidson cut Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Hasbro from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.82.

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $48.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.66 and a 1 year high of $73.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.12. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.06, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.75.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 18.55% and a negative net margin of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently -69.83%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

