Lmcg Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Lmcg Investments LLC raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. 84.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE PNW opened at $69.44 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.74. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $67.35 and a 1 year high of $86.03.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 7.68%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is currently 83.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert Edgar Smith sold 1,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.95, for a total transaction of $122,279.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,069.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

See Also

