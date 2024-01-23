Lmcg Investments LLC Buys 830 Shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

Lmcg Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,660 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Model N worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Model N by 33.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,307 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,619 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Model N by 0.4% during the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 436,097 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in Model N during the third quarter worth $844,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Model N during the third quarter valued at about $309,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Model N by 27.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,054 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter.

Get Model N alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MODN. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Model N from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Model N from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Model N from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Model N from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Model N from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.64.

Insider Transactions at Model N

In other news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 2,350 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $58,703.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 278,072 shares in the company, valued at $6,946,238.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $58,703.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 278,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,946,238.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Ederer sold 4,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total transaction of $102,861.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,550,801.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,224 shares of company stock worth $1,051,499 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Model N Price Performance

MODN opened at $28.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.24 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.68. Model N, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.90 and a twelve month high of $42.93.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $63.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.17 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 13.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. Equities analysts expect that Model N, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Model N Profile

(Free Report)

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.