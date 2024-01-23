Lmcg Investments LLC Buys New Position in AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK)

Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 36,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,719,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,133,000 after acquiring an additional 191,481 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in AssetMark Financial by 6.1% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in AssetMark Financial by 5.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AssetMark Financial

In related news, COO Carrie E. Hansen sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $301,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,801,152.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

AssetMark Financial Stock Performance

AMK opened at $30.59 on Tuesday. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.92 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $190.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.73 million. AssetMark Financial had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 15.97%. Research analysts predict that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of AssetMark Financial from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on AssetMark Financial from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on AssetMark Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.

AssetMark Financial Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

Featured Stories

