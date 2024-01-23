Lmcg Investments LLC Grows Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Lmcg Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Leidos by 17.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,563,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,553,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,908 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Leidos by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,087,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,629,768,000 after acquiring an additional 236,272 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Leidos by 12.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,959,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $438,807,000 after acquiring an additional 540,483 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Leidos by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,025,492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $267,036,000 after acquiring an additional 89,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Leidos by 3.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,833,340 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $162,206,000 after acquiring an additional 55,983 shares in the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Leidos alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on LDOS. TheStreet cut shares of Leidos from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised shares of Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Leidos from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Argus raised shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.36.

Leidos Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $111.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a PE ratio of 106.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.70. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.58 and a 12 month high of $111.52.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 22.27%. Leidos’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Leidos Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is 146.16%.

Insider Activity at Leidos

In related news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total transaction of $95,872.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,030,269.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total value of $95,872.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,030,269.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Noel B. Geer sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $217,402.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,085,957.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,436 shares of company stock valued at $567,373. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Leidos Company Profile

(Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.