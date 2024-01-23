Lmcg Investments LLC Has $1.03 Million Stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Lmcg Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 905 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 3.2% during the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 801,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,551,000 after acquiring an additional 24,526 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 2.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 35.3% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 76,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,603,000 after acquiring an additional 19,921 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 7.1% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 107,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after buying an additional 7,065 shares during the period.

Portland General Electric stock opened at $40.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.59. Portland General Electric has a 52-week low of $38.01 and a 52-week high of $51.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.08). Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $802.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Portland General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on POR shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Portland General Electric in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Portland General Electric from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com cut Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, October 1st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Portland General Electric from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Portland General Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

