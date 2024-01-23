Lmcg Investments LLC Has $1.06 Million Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Lmcg Investments LLC increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 195.5% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 206,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,383,000 after purchasing an additional 136,782 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 48.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 27.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 39.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 417,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,148,000 after purchasing an additional 117,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total transaction of $36,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,521 shares in the company, valued at $3,545,472.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 105,835 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total transaction of $14,016,787.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 499,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,187,419.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 300 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total value of $36,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,545,472.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 255,184 shares of company stock worth $32,878,741 over the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $139.80 on Tuesday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.04 and a twelve month high of $140.30. The firm has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 75.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.45 and a 200-day moving average of $113.33.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $498.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.09 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 10.71%. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup started coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $137.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $152.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.32.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

See Also

