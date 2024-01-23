Lmcg Investments LLC Has $1.23 Million Holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Lmcg Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VVV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 15.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Valvoline by 6.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 57,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Valvoline by 47.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 6,914 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Valvoline by 42.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 10,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Valvoline by 5.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VVV shares. StockNews.com upgraded Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Valvoline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.43.

VVV opened at $37.05 on Tuesday. Valvoline Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.15 and a 52-week high of $39.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.44.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). Valvoline had a return on equity of 35.59% and a net margin of 98.10%. The company had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total transaction of $310,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,981 shares in the company, valued at $551,504.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Valvoline news, CTO Robert Travis Dobbins sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $68,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 12,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,366.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total value of $310,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,504.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,002 shares of company stock worth $414,640. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

