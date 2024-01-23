Lmcg Investments LLC Has $1.45 Million Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Lmcg Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,826 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,205 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor OS LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 5.5% during the third quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 6,856 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth $1,157,000. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth $22,833,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 26.3% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,673 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 57.7% in the third quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,648 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 7,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

Intel stock opened at $48.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.05. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.73 and a one year high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $203.30 billion, a PE ratio of -120.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.99.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently -125.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Intel from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Intel from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.69.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

