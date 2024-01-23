Lmcg Investments LLC Has $974,000 Stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Lmcg Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ESS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on ESS. StockNews.com began coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $232.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $241.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $247.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.56.

Essex Property Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of ESS opened at $242.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $233.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.48. The company has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.82. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.03 and a 52-week high of $252.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $2.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.37%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

